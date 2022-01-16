Rex Lee Easley
TELFERNER — Rex and Dorothy were truly beautiful people. Dorothy passed February 24, 2021, Rex on January 1, 2022. Rex was born in 1922, in Rosebud, Tx and Dorothy in 1923, in York, Nebraska. Rex grew up in Inez, Dorothy in Telferner, on Keefe Dairy farm. They were married in 1947. Rex served in WW II, in US Army Air Corp., stationed at: Foster Field, Bakersfield, Ca., and Guam at the end of the war. Both completed public school in Victoria. Dorothy graduated Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, and was a homemaker and music teacher, proficient in piano and violin. Rex graduated from the University of Texas College of Pharmacy in 1949, and became a druggist. They owned Easley Central Drug. Dorothy was a founding violinist in the Victoria Symphony. After selling the drug store, Rex was elected a County Commissioner, Precinct 4, and served 4 terms, before retiring. Dorothy retired from VISD.
Four children were born to the marriage, Rex Jr., Leslie (dec’d), Mary and Deborah. They leave many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Both were Methodists and were devoted to their church, Telferner United Methodist Church. Dorothy’s father, James Keefe, was a founder of their beloved church.
Fuller lives were not lived.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Letter: We did not do our part (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (4)
- JOYCE HART (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (8)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.