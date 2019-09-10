REYMIRO RAY LUERA BRENHAM - Reymiro (Ray) Luera, 67, of Brenham went home to our Lord and Savior, September 5, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Wednesday, September 11th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 12th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2901 Pleasant Green in Victoria at 9:00am. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. Pallbearers will be, Samuel, Jordan, and Noah Luera, Reece Maynor, David Ariola, Richard Luera, Joseph Vogel, and Brendan Duckett. Ray was born in Victoria, Texas. He graduated from Victoria High School where he ran track and was involved in Automotive Shop. He worked as a machinist for many years. Most recently he held the position of Production Supervisor at Valmont Newmark in Bellville, Texas. Ray loved to travel and visited almost every state in the United States, Montana being his favorite. He loved the beauty of nature and photographed all of his experiences. Most recently he was able to travel to Spain, Greece, and Italy with his grandson, Reece and his girlfriend, Leatha. He never met a stranger, everywhere he went he made friends. Ray was bigger than life and will be greatly missed by so many. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Telesforo and Severa Luera; his brothers, Sam and Johnny Luera. Ray is survived by his daughter, Monica and son-in-law, David Ariola; daughter, Maryellen Luera; son Samuel and daughter-in-law, Felicia Luera; daughter, Kaci Luera and boyfriend, Jessie Torrez; daughter, Jennifer Luera; and his girlfriend, Leatha Miller; grandchildren, Aden and Luke Ariola, Elias Cardenas and Ari Davis, Jordan, Noah, and Zoe Luera, Reece Maynor, Landon and Harlee Duckett, and Amara Torrez, Benson Rodriguez and soon to be granddaughter; sisters, Elijia and husband Willie Loa, Josefina and husband, Martin Martinez, Nickolasa (Nicki) and husband, Joe Alvarado; brothers, Telesforo III (JR) and wife, Francis Luera, Ernest and wife, Gloria Luera, and Filbert Luera; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
- Police detective aims to be first female Victoria County sheriff (1)
- Democrats press Trump to intervene with GOP on gun bill (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.