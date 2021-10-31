Reynaldo G. Pena, Sr.
VICTORIA — Reynaldo G. Pena, Sr., 64, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers will be Austin Leonard, Braylin Laxton, Caysen Arredondo, Joshua Arredondo. Cornelio Hernandez, Jr. and Victor Pena. Honorary Pallbearer will be Adam Frank Garcia.
Reynaldo was born June 5, 1957 to the late Rodolfo and Victoria (Ganceras) Pena. He married Rosario (Rosie) Monroe on June 8, 1975. He was a truck driver for 44 years, spending the last 20 years with XPO Logistics hauling freight, retiring in 2019. He enjoyed watching the History Channel and Investigation Discovery television stations, checking the stock market, and loved to talk about politics. He was so proud of his grandchildren and shared that with anyone who would listen. He was happiest when the family would get together and BBQ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rene G. Pena and Roberto Pena, Sr.; and a granddaughter, Juliette Garcia.
Reynaldo is survived by his loving wife, Rosario (Rosie) Monroe Pena; his four children, Rosemary Salinas and husband, Rene, Rebecca Laxton and husband, Bryan; Roxanna Pena and husband Jason, and Reynaldo Pena, Jr. and wife, Marizela; six siblings, Mary Ann Cervantez, Mary Jane Morales, Micaela Perez, and husband, Raul; Rodolfo Pena, Jr., Rolando Pena, Sr. and wife, Melinda, Juan Gilberto Pena, and wife, Sonja; fifteen grandchildren, Angelina, Braylin, Caysen, Camrey, Carisssa, Raylynn, Crystal, Joshua, Adam, Breanna, Adreanna, Jason, Jr., Michael and Eric; great grandson, Parker Wayne Laxton; and numerous other family members and friends.
If desired, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
