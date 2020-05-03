RHONDA GAYLE TOMPKINS EDNA - Rhonda passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She is the daughter of George and Wanda Tompkins, there will be a memorial service to honor Rhonda at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.

