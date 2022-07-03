Ricardo Avila, Jr.
VICTORIA — Ricardo Avila, Jr., 44, passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born July 27, 1977 in Victoria, Texas to Ricardo Avila, Sr. and Minnie Lira Avila.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Avila; father, Ricardo Avila, Sr.; sons, Azrael Medellin and Marquis Swanson; sister-in-law, Adela Avila and sisters, Martha Garcia (Jose), Maria Rodriguez (Miguel), and Marisela Avila (Luis).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Avila; and brother, Ruben Avila.
Ricardo always put his family first. Recently, promoted to Grandpa, Ricardo spent precious moments with his baby girl. His career as a chef showcased his passion for cooking. He loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for his family and friends. You could count on him to be a true friend. He was the one you could depend on and reach out to in your time of need. His spirit could light up a room. Time spent with Ricardo was filled with stories from the past, jokes or riddles, and his opinion on sports. He always knew the most interesting facts about things. He possessed an old soul and expressed it through music. His eclectic tastes would make you want to dance and sing along. He always made time for his favorite pastime, bingo. He cherished each moment of his life no matter the road ahead.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 pm on July 9, 2022, at the CWV Annex, 1007 S. Main St. Victoria, TX.

