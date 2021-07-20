Ricardo D. Perez
GOLIAD — Ricardo Duque Perez, of Goliad, TX, age 74, passed away on July 16, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1949, in Refugio, TX to Abel G. Perez and Rosita D. Perez. Having met as teenagers at the Goliad County Fair, Ricardo and his beloved Herminia (Minnie) Cano Perez recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Together they had four sons, Ricardo C. Perez, Christopher Jon Perez (Rebecca), Carlos R. Perez, and Ramon L. Perez (Abigail).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonardo D. Perez and Rumaldo D. Perez; and his parents-in-law, Geronimo and Eufemia Cano. He is survived by his wife, four sons and their families including 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Trene Tellez, Maggie Garcia (Richard), Carol Rangel (Lorenzo), Emma Cuellar (Ben), and Mary Rose Hernandez; brothers, David Perez (Frances) and Abel Perez Jr. (Mary); sisters-in-law, Connie Perez, and Rose Perez; and several loving nieces and nephews.
After graduating high school, he voluntarily enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant, and proudly serving as a combat engineer during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge in 1970, he entered Beeville College where he would go on to receive an Associates Degree in Drafting and Design. Building on his expertise in mathematics and draftsmanship, he went on to have a long and rewarding career as a Draftsman and Pipe Designer, gaining the respect and admiration of countless colleagues along the way.
Hardworking and ever dependable, Ricardo viewed an honest day’s work not as toil for toil’s sake, but as an opportunity for self-reflection and enrichment, and always took great pride in various tasks on the ranch. Never letting his gift of problem solving go to waste, he stayed sharp at the drafting table well into retirement, often designing house plans. He cherished his time with his family, especially his role as “Popo”; always ready to enlighten his grandchildren with a fresh perspective, provide encouragement, or masterfully spin a yarn and share a hardy laugh.
Ricardo was a thoughtful, good-natured man. He lived a life of determination, conviction, and kindness. All who encountered him surely know of his lightning-quick wit and indelible sense of humor. It is precisely to that warmth and laughter that others were drawn, and how he was able to create a lasting impact on so many who shared his company. Above all, it will be Ricardo’s legacy of quiet dignity, courage, and strength of character that his family is proud to carry forward into future generations.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 6-8p.m. at Goliad Funeral Home, 414 W. Ward St. A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 21st, at 9 a.m. immediately followed by mass, both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Flores Cemetery.
Honoring Ricardo as pallbearers will be, Grandsons; Justin Cooper, Nick Perez, Tyler Perez and Makai Perez. Nephews; Isaac Chavez, Billy Ray Perez, and Stephen Garcia, and extended family member, Aden Barrientez.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Goliad Funeral Home.
