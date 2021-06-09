Ricardo Hernandez
Ricardo Hernandez
BAYTOWN — Ricardo Hernandez passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 65, following a short battle with lung cancer.
Ricardo was born in Goliad, Texas on February 05, 1956, to parents, Jose and Dominga Hernandez. He had a short education experience before having to go to work with his father to help with family care.
Ricardo spent most of his earlier childhood years growing up in Goliad and Victoria, Texas. He moved to Houston in his teenage years seeking better work possibilities. He then set his roots in Baytown as a permanent resident. He began working in the petrochemical tank-cleaning field for Joiner Inc. in 1975. After a few years of experience with Joiner he left to facilitate and mange J King Inc. where he was employed until 1994. From the closure of J King, he moved around to various tank-cleaning companies and ended his career with Hybrid Recovery Services from 2013-2021. Throughout his tank-cleaning career, Ricardo had mastered a tough profession and was well respected by many that knew and worked with him.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Dominga; and his brother-in-law, Jack Neff. He is survived by his 7 siblings, brothers and their wives, Manuel & Carry, Jose & Missy, Pedro & Annie, Rosendo & Theresa; sisters and their husbands, Solia & Vincent, Olga, and Alicia; his two children, son, Richard and wife Rebecca, and daughter Andrea; four grandchildren, Ariana, Nicholas, Richard Jr and Rayden; his common-law wife Sara; along with her two children, Crystal and Jamie; and her grandchildren, Davion, Elijah, Jayden, and Emerald.
Ricardo’s funeral services can be found at www.navarrefuneralhome.com website
He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.

