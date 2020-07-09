RICARDO MARES SR. VICTORIA - Ricardo Mares, Sr. age 73 of Victoria passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born April 21, 1947 to the late Juan Mares and Maria Trinidad Salazar Mares. He is survived by his daughters, Anita Suarez (Roy) of Houston, Irene Ramirez (Robert) of Victoria and Christina Villarreal (Jason) of Victoria; sons, Ricardo Mares Jr. (Valerie) of Victoria and Alfredo Mares; 2 sisters and 4 brothers. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria Ybarra Mares; daughter, Estella Mares; and 2 sisters. Visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9am to 12 noon with a Rosary to be recited at 11am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Ricardo Mares, Jr., Alfredo Mares, Robert Ramirez, Roy Suarez, Jason Villarreal and Lorenzo Guerra. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

