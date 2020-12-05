Ricardo Mendoza

Richard R. Mendoza
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL — Richard Rodriguez Mendoza of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Richard was born in Houston, TX, and moved to Florida in 2001. Richard was a man of great faith in Jesus. He was a member of Bridgeway Church. Throughout his life, he traveled on several mission trips to Mexico and Honduras, most recently at the age of 83. Richard was very kind, generous, and always encouraging. In his spare time, he loved to cook, bake, and work in his yard. Richard was a fun, hardworking man. He has left a great legacy in the lives of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Tina Mendoza, their children Gina (Travis), James, Javier (Danielle), and grandchildren Noah and Saige. Also his children Richard, Larry, Norma, and Mary Alice and their children; brother, Celso Mendoza; sister, Adela Torres.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for assistance with Richard’s memorial garden. Please follow the link below:
