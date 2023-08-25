Ricardo Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Ricardo Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023, at the age of 84. He was born March 26, 1939, in Alice, Texas to the late Procto and Concepcion (Hinojosa) Rodriguez. Ricardo lived in Dinero, Three Rivers, and Austwell-Tivoli, Texas.
Visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Santisima Trinidad, 2901 Pleasant Green Dr., Victoria, with burial to follow at Catholic Cemetery #4, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Carmen S. Rodriquez; brothers and sisters Maria (Samuel) Contreras, Roque Rodriquez, Ernest Rodriquez, Raul Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriquez, and San Juanita Rodriquez; stepfather Benito Rodriquez, half brother Luis Rodriquez; father-in-law Carlos A. Solis and son-in-law Mike Ramos Sr.
He is survived by his children Janie S. (Frank) Hernandez, Richard C. (Ina) Rodriquez, Martha Ramos, and Melissa (Eddie) Nunez; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Ricardo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He served proudly in the U.S. Army & Reserves. Ricardo was a certified mechanic working as a Shop Foreman at Gulf International Truck & Tractor and BJ Hughes. He loved listening to Mariachi music and watching old Western movies. Ricardo’s hobbies consisted of going fishing, bowling, baking, and making tamales with his family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.