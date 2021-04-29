Richard Barrios
Ortiz, Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI — Richard Barrios Ortiz, Jr. went to be with the Lord April 25, 2021 at the age of 38. He was born May 31, 1982 in Victoria to Richard B. Ortiz and Eustolia C. Jimenez.
A rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Barrios Ortiz and his maternal grandparents Juan and Adelina Castillo.
He is survived by his mother and step father Eustolia C. “Delores” and Norberto G. Jimenez; loving sister Megan Ann Ortiz and numerous other loving family members.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
