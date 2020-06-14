RICHARD ARLEN BECK REFUGIO - Richard Arlen Beck, 73, passed away June 10, 2020. He was born November 2, 1946 in Refugio, Texas to the late Otto and Tudie Jessie Lee Kroll Beck. Richard graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1968, served 2 years in the US Army as a Medic in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He taught history and civics and coached in the Edna ISD for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and golf over the years and more recently enjoyed spending time with his friends at the country club. Richard is survived by his brothers Robert (Connie) Beck and Garner Beck; nephews Steve (Brandy) Beck, Doug (Margaret) ; Niece Jeannie (Alan) Virden. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6pm-8pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. St. Bernard Cemetery - Woodsboro, Tx. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas (361) 526- 4334
