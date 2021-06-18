Richard Burton
Tolbert
MARBLE FALLS — Richard B. Tolbert passed away peacefully at his home in Marble Falls, Texas on Monday, June 14th, 2021.
Born in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 10th, 1940 to Jesse and Chiquita Raye Tolbert, Richard “Biggun” Tolbert spent 80 exciting years on this Earth.
Richard retired from the United States Air Force as a Colonel following a 20 year career that included flying into hurricanes as a hurricane hunter for NATO as well as serving as a fighter pilot, flying the F-101 VooDoo in Vietnam. If asked what he did after his plane was shot down in Vietnam, Richard was known to casually state “I walked back to base.”
Richard shared his love of aviation and service with his nine grandchildren, inspiring three of them to join the military, one of whom followed in his footsteps, becoming a pilot and joining the Air Force. A devoted grandfather, Richard sent his two granddaughters to flight school after inspiring them to become pilots. He proudly devoted the walls of his home to showcasing photos of his many children and grandchildren in all of their accomplishments.
Richard graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s in Physics and a Master’s in Electrical Engineering. He later settled at his ranch in Goliad, Texas, where his family gathered for years to come, visiting him during summers and on holidays. In 2015 Richard relocated to Marble Falls in order to spend the remainder of his life surrounded by family.
Many memories were made on the back porch where everyone was welcome and all gathered to trade aviation stories, hone their marksmanship skills, and discuss the “good old days.” Richard embodied the American Dream as a veteran decorated for his courage and grit. He is survived by his three children Richard Andrew, Matthew Titus, and Angela Yvonne, as well as his two sisters Peggy Howard and Nancy Denison, nine grandchildren, and his great grandson.
Visitation will be June 18, 2021, from 5 - 7 pm at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be June 19, 2021 at 10:00 am also at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Burial at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.
