Richard C. Gonzales Sr.
CUERO — After a long struggle with dementia, Richard C. Gonzales, Sr., 88, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Cuero on February 27, 1932 to the late Manuel Sr. and Maria Cantu Gonzales. He married Maclovia “Mackey” Duque Rubio on December 23, 1951 at Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, La Bahia Mission in Goliad and they made their home in Cuero. This union was blessed with the birth of three sons: Richard Jr., Carl William, and Arthur Ray Gonzales. Richard had a work ethic that was unparalleled by most. From the time he could walk, the auction barn was his second home. By the age of 19, he had taught himself the skill of cattle auctioneering and started at the Cuero Livestock Market. He auctioned from Port City Stockyards in Sealy all the way to Rio Grande City. He even lent his talent to the Houston Livestock Show. During this time, Richard also raised cattle, owned several businesses including the El Patio Restaurant. He finally retired at the age of 80, devoting 61 years to the Cuero Livestock Market. Richard will be remembered for his famous pralines, BBQ, and willingness to help anyone in need. He is survived by his son Arthur Ray Gonzales (Dr. Jennifer) of Cuero; grand-daughters, Elizabeth Inez Gonzales and Maria Elena Gonzales of Cuero; brother, Joe Gonzales of Cuero; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; parents; sons, Richard Jr. and Carl William Gonzales; brothers, Manuel Gonzales Jr., and Pete Gonzales; sisters, Ophelia Coggins, Hortencia Moya, Theresa Garcia, Minnie Henson, Mary Fox, and Virginia Gonzales. Visitation is planned from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Pallbearers include Trent Orosco, Brandon Orosco, Karl Saenz, and Joe Price. Honorary pallbearers include Arthur Ray Beken and all the cattle buyers along the way. A special thanks goes to the ladies who have helped care for Richard these past 5 years, especially Jessica Boyd, Louise Treude, and Shirley Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Michael’s Catholic School or Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
