Richard David Castillo
GANADO — Richard David Castillo, 57 of Ganado passed away and went to his heavenly home on July 14, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1964 in Houston, Texas. His passion was being an industrial planner, scheduler, and estimator in the Oil Refinery Industry. He was presently employed with Palacios Marine Industrial in Port Lavaca. Richard is survived by his mother, Josie Tristan of Ganado; loving girlfriend, Lorinda Alvarez of Ganado; sisters; Gloria Rodriguez and husband Felipe of Tyler, Lisa Melendez of Houston, Mona Tristan of Ganado, Carrie Moen and husband Wayne of Victoria, Linda Castillo of Ganado, Leticia Castillo of Houston, Zulemma Castillo of Denver, CO, as well as his nephews; Justin Gonzalez and wife Crystal of Victoria, Jordan Garcia and Meagan of Victoria, Brandon DeLeon of Austin, Phillip, Jose and Mark Rodriguez of Tyler, Texas and nieces; Kayla Salazar and husband Xavier of Victoria, Brianna Palacios of Dallas, and Josie Cornelio and husband Jimmy of Tyler, Texas. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Tristan; Grandmother, Santos R. Figueroa; Aunt, Mary Lou Licona; Goddaughter and Cousin, Destiny Gonzales.
Richard had a heart of gold, even in his death, he was able to help strangers, with the donation of his organs. They will be eternally grateful to the man they never met.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary being recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m.; all services being held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. ABVM is located at 108 S. Sixth Street, Ganado, Texas 77962, followed by interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Father Samuel Arizpe, “Uncle Sammy”. Pallbearers are as follows: Calixtro Kelly Vega, Edward Martinez, Richard Arriaga, Frank Pina, Jhon Arias, Jacob Tristan, Primitivo Tristan, IV and Issac Morales. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
