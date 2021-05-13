Richard Dean
Huddleston
ROCKPORT — Richard Dean Huddleston, 67 passed away May 11, 2021. He was born January 12, 1954 in Victoria, Texas to John and Eunice Rooks Huddleston.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 37 years, Diane Huddleston; son, John Aaron Huddleston of Alice; daughter, Leigh Huddleston (Austin Wilkins) of Corpus Christi; brothers, David Huddleston (Lucy), James Huddleston (Monica); grandsons, Fox and Grayson; 7 nephews, 11 nieces, numerous great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 12:00p.m.-8:00p.m. with family present from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Rosary will be recited by Deacon Ron Janota at 7:00p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Rockport.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Ray Yrlas, Jr. presiding. Interment will follow at Rockport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations in Richard’s name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 N. Church St., Rockport, TX 78382
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
814 E. Main
Rockport, Texas 78382
361-729-2451
