RICHARD ALFRED DISILVESTRO VICTORIA - Commander Richard Alfred DiSilvestro, USNRet., was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, August 23, 1932. He graduated from St. Peter's High School where he was active in sports, especially football. He then went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science, in 1955. He then entered Officer Candidate School for flight training in Pensacola, Florida, where he began his Navy career. While stationed at Norfolk Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia, he met and married Dawn Huff DiSilvestro in 1959. They had four children: Kathryn Elizabeth DiSilvestro Floyd, Richard Alfred DiSilvestro Jr., Rebecca Johanna DiSilvestro Rozmus and Jennifer Anne DiSilvestro. Commander DiSilvestro served 26 years in the Navy where he was instrumental in the defense of the United States during the Cuban Missile Crisis, receiving a Naval Commendation for his distinguished service in anti-submarine warfare. He went on to service in Research and Development and as an aircraft maintenance officer for multiple Navy and Marine squadrons. Upon retirement, he went on to become an Assistant Professor in Computers in the University of Kentucky's college system. While teaching, he returned to Murray State University, obtaining his Master's Degree in History. He then taught History at the undergraduate level for the next 20 years. He again retired and moved with his wife to Victoria, Texas to be closer to his grandchildren. He attended First United Methodist Church of Victoria and was an active volunteer in the community. Commander DiSilvestro is survived by his wife, Dawn; his three daughters, Kathryn Floyd (Kevin Floyd), Rebecca Rozmus (CJ Rozmus) and Jennifer DiSilvestro; his grandchildren, Jessica DiSilvestro Koenning (Roy Koenning), Domenic Floyd, Christian Floyd, Ezekiel Rozmus; Richard M. DiSilvestro; his great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Koenning and brother, Dr. Frank DiSilvestro (Ruth). He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Alfred DiSilvestro Jr and his parents, Frank and Carmela DiSilvestro. A Memorial Service will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Wade Powell Officiating. Immediately following the service Commander DiSilvestro will be honored with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.