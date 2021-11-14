Richard E. Browning
EDNA — Richard E Browning, 87 of Edna, Texas, went to be with His Heavenly Father early Wednesday morning, November 10th, 2021 in a San Antonio Hospital with loving family by his side.
Richard was born on June 12th, 1934 to the late Siedel and Ester (Adams) Browning. He was born and lived his entire life in Edna, Texas. He was a man of strong character and integrity. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend to many.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Richard loved his community. He served in many capacities during his years - as Mayor of Edna, on the City Council, Municipal Judge, TML Board member, Volunteer EMS, Hospital Board, Lake Texana Dam Project and many other services during his time.
In his younger years he worked for the US Postal Services, sold real estate, raised cattle, and many other business adventures. He completed his working life at Dupont Plant in Bloomington, where he retired after 25 plus years.
During his life, Richard loved to fly small planes, read, travel, attend meetings, and visit with family and friends and serve his community in many ways he thought would benefit the area.
Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Cernota Browning. Also his parents and three of his brothers - Jim, Donald, and Paul Browning.
He is survived by his loving children: son, Brad Browning (Cathy) and daughter, Anna Arnold (Mike); his five grandchildren: Katrina Lane (Mark), Justin Browning (Lisa), Kelley Browning, Denae Hajovsky (Roy), and Dylan Arnold and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John Browning and sister, Joyce Bennett (Harold) and many loving, nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 11:00 a.m., all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Reverend Paul Kaiser will be officiating.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in Richard’s name may be made to, MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or to www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
