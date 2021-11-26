Richard E. Homan
Richard E. Homan
VICTORIA — Richard E. Homan, 51, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Richard was born March 30, 1970 in Victoria, Texas to Henrietta Hill Homan and Albert Earl Homan. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1-5PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10AM at Willow Creek Cemetery in Hallettsville.
Richard is survived by his mother, Henrietta Homan and sister, Rebecca Ann Homan. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Albert Earl Homan.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.