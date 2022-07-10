Richard Earl Chapa
VICTORIA — Richard Earl Chapa, born April 11, 1941, son of Raymond M. Chapa and Simona B. Chapa of Victoria, Texas, passed away in Victoria, Texas on June 30, 2022 at the age of 81. Mr. Chapa graduated from St. Joseph High School, Salutatorian, 1959 and attended Victoria College. He enlisted the US Marine Corps in May of 1961. He applied to OCS and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USMC Reserve. Later, while in Viet Nam, he applied for a USMC Regular commission and attained the rank of Captain while at the Basic School, Quantico, VA. His personal awards included a Silver Star, 3 Purple Hearts, Good Conduct and Combat Action. Additional unit awards included Presidential Unit Citation, Navy/Marine Corps Medal, National Defense Award, Vietnam Service, and Viet Nam Civil Action. He resigned his Marine Corps Commission 1n March of 1970.
He was employed at a subsidiary of Riggs National Bank, Washington, DC from Dec 1970 thru May 1982 resigning as Assistant VP for Operations. In May of ‘82 thru Dec’ 04, he worked as a General Supervisor, Credit and Accounts Receivables and later as Manager, Revenue Accounting Dept. of Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington, DC. Upon retirement, he relocated from Washington DC to Port Townsend, WA. He volunteered at the Jefferson County Hospital in the ER from Jul 06 thru ‘08. Due to an illness, he moved to Victoria, Texas to be near family in June of 2019.
He is survived by a brother, Roman Chapa of Austin, TX. and a sister, Adeline “Addie”. Kouba (Tony) of Goliad, TX and 5 nieces/nephews. No memorial service was desired. His ashes are to be disposed in the Admiralty Inlet or the Strait of Juan de Fuca in Washington State.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of South Texas for their compassion and support.
Memorials can be sent to the Hospice of South Texas 1005 Mallette Dr. Victoria, TX. 77904-3318 or the Alzheimer’s disease Research.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
