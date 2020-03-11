RICHARD DICK FRITZ VICTORIA - Richard Joseph "Dick" Fritz was born in Victoria on October 28, 1927, the devoted son of Mary A. and Richard C. Fritz of South Bridge Street and eldest brother to Father Louis Fritz, Albert Fritz, and Sister Mary Theresa Fritz. With the support and assistance of the Catholic Church, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School from first grade until his graduation in 1944. He went on to earn a degree in Chemistry from St. Mary's University in San Antonio and obtained a position with Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas. While employed full time, he attended South Texas College of Law and, in 1959, received his law degree. He continued his work in chemical engineering at Johns Manville, Girdler Catalyst, Calsicat Chemical and Mallinckrodt until his retirement in 1989. In 1952, Richard married Barbara Allen Hughes, a public relations consultant from Palestine, Texas who was then living in New York City. They resided in Houston where their two children, Catherine and Maranda, were raised, and where Richard was constantly outnumbered by the difficult females in his family. Much to his surprise and pleasure, his daughters performed well academically, with both girls eventually obtaining degrees from Rice University. His eldest, Catherine, pursued a further degree in psychology at UCLA and has been teaching cognitive psychology at Lancaster University and other institutions in the United Kingdom. His younger daughter obtained a law degree at Tulane University School of Law and has practiced law in New York City for more than thirty years where she lives with her son, August. Richard also fully supported his wife Barbara's lifelong desire to obtain further education, enduring a hectic home as his wife and his daughter attended college at the same time. After obtaining her degree from University of Houston, Barbara decided to study law and, in 1978, received her law degree. Because Richard had wanted to return to Victoria to be nearer to his family, Barbara and Richard then moved to Victoria where they established the law firm of Fritz & Fritz. Barbara was later appointed as a judge, overseeing family law matters across nine counties in South Texas. She continued in that position until her death in 1998. Richard was then fortunate, in 2000, to resume his contact with Jacqueline James Cravey whom he had known decades earlier. Richard and Jacqueline were married in 2002, and Richard became not only the beloved husband to Jacqueline but also a cherished member of her family, sons James Paul Cravey and Jeffrey Michael Cravey and daughter Carissa Cravey Platt, and a loving step grandfather and great-grandfather to their children. Richard was a strong and unwavering son, father and husband. As a teenager, and throughout his life, he worked tirelessly and selflessly to support his parents, lend aid to his siblings, and provide for his family. At times, he worked multiple jobs to attain the education that would enable him to succeed in business and better care for his family. Those who survive him are eternally grateful to him for his love and support. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, and his brother, Louis. Richard is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and her family, Carissa Cravey and L. Stuart Platt of Lorton, Virginia, James Paul and Cheryl Cravey of Richwood, Jeffrey Michael and Cindy Cravey of Bellaire, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Albert Fritz of Aztec, New Mexico, his sister Sister Mary Theresa Fritz of San Antonio, his daughter and son-in-law Catherine Fritz and Peter Morris of Paignton, England, his daughter Maranda Fritz and her son August Charles of New York and Connecticut, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1-1:30 PM with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Kristopher Fuchs officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Joseph High School in Victoria, Texas. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Guest column: Open letter to County Judge Ben Zeller (3)
- Food for Thought (3)
- Two Victoria events canceled as community prepares for the spread of new coronavirus in Texas (3)
- VISD takes another step toward bond (2)
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy (2)
- Elections create controlled chaos in newsroom (2)
- Syndicated column: Another African tragedy (2)
- Gallery: 2020 Victoria Livestock Show Day 2 (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.