RICHARD FUENTEZ VICTORIA - Richard Fuentez, age 57 of Victoria passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born July 7, 1962 in Victoria to the late Andres Fuentez and Rosa Morales Fuentez. He is survived by his wife, Norma Serna Fuentez of Victoria; daughters, Amanda Coffey (Nick) of Corpus Christi, Megan Fuentez (Jose) of Victoria, and Lauren Fuentez of Corpus Christi; son, Jonathan Fuentez of Victoria; sisters, Maria Gramig (Nick) of Chadds Ford, PA and Delia Fuentez of Austin; brothers, Vincent Fuentez of Katy, Maurilio Fuentez (Barbara) of Victoria and Albert Fuentez of Victoria. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Andres Fuentez, Jr. Visitation will begin Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, February 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Gramig, Lucas Gramig, Alonso Morales, John Farias, Craig Busbee and Larry Salles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dexter Fuentez and Erik Busbee. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
