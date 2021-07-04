Richard George Stoval, MD, JD
NEW BRAUNFELS — Richard George Stoval, 81, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, following a three year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was born September 3, 1939 to Jacob and Jean Stuhlfauth in Chicago, IL. He legally changed his last name to Stoval in 1969.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Susan Leslie Stoval and their daughter, the apple of his eye, Sydney McCrae Stoval. He is also survived by sons David Stoval of Virginia and Jacob Stoval of Connecticut and daughters Jennifer Sullivan and Lauren Taylor of Florida as well as three grandchildren and special friend and ranch hand of many years, Sam Weaver. Richard will be sorely missed by his cherished dog Jessica and Sydney’s dog Leo who were a source of comfort and joy to him. He loved many dogs over the years with German Shepherds being his favorite breed.
Richard graduated with a BA from Beloit College in Beloit, WI in 1961, and an MD from St. Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO in 1965. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Northwestern University Cook County Hospital (1967-1970). He and Dr. Morris Lang formed Orthopaedic Associates of Kankakee (OAK) in Kankakee, IL in 1971 and Richard practiced orthopedic surgery there until 1983 when he relocated to Florida. OAK has continued to grow over the years and is still a successful practice that provides excellent care to its patients. Richard served in the United States Army Reserve from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1975. From 1983 to 1987, Richard had a solo practice in St. Augustine, Florida. He then pursued a law degree and graduated with a JD from University of Florida College of Law in Gainesville, FL in 1990. From 1990-1993 he worked for Tampa Ortho & Sports Medicine Group in Tampa, FL. It was during his time in Tampa that he met Susan when he was a sponsor for the American Cancer Society’s first “Cycle for Life” bike ride and Susan was the event chair. They married January 22, 1994 in Tampa.
Richard and Susan left Florida and made their way to Victoria, TX where Richard practiced orthopedic surgery at Crossroads Orthopedics until January of 2007, with a brief interlude from March 1998 to March 1999 when he served as Administrator and Medical Director for Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital. Richard always loved a new project and was instrumental in the research, development and implementation of Warm Springs in Victoria. Later he collaborated with a group of Victoria physicians to establish The Surgery Center in Victoria. From 2003 to 2018 he worked as a reviewing physician for the Texas Medical Board and from 2015 to 2018 was a physician at Military Entrance Processing Command (MEPS) at Fort Sam Houston Texas.
Richard loved reading history books and watched just about every western movie made. His daughter Sydney’s middle name, McCrae, was from Augustus McCrae in “Lonesome Dove,” a movie he watched countless times. He was so proud of Sydney and her accomplishments and supported her in all of her dreams and aspirations. He loved sharing his knowledge of cars with Sydney and was amazed at her aptitude and enthusiasm for sports cars, traits she inherited from him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria, TX. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared at doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud (7)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election (6)
- Can't argue with a brick wall (9)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Crossroads landowners affected financially, mentally by increased immigration pursuits (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- More complaints about Resurrection Catholic Cemetery surface (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Letter: Urgent warnings and pleas for summer pet safety (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Letter: Bribing people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (4)
- Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr. (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Appeal hearing will decide fate of 138 cattle seized in Goliad County (1)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Alice Childress (1)
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- Una Cooke (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.