RICHARD D. GOTT SR. CUERO - Richard D. Gott Sr., 83, of Cuero passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born July 23, 1936 in Bristow, Oklahoma to the late Walter and Bessie Gott. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired Civil Service Welder. He married Patricia Ann Greer on May 20, 1966 in Del Rio. They were married for 50 years and spent many nights square dancing and 2-stepping. He also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and was a previous member of the Del Rio Lions Club. He will be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He is survived by sons, Jimmy Timpone (Merri) of Cuero, Scott Timpone (Francis) of Spring, Shawn Gott (Patty) of Victoria; daughters, Diane Wilson of Brackettville, Kathy Drabek (Melvin) of Cuero and Vickie Hicks of New Boston; twenty grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years, Patricia Gott; son, Richard Gott Jr. and sister, Gwen Herman. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary Pallbearer is Dr. Daniel Dugi. Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

