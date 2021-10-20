Richard H. Bernal
VICTORIA — Richard H. Bernal, age 60, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Richard was born December 2, 1960, in Houston, TX.
Preceded in death by Bernard Halvorsen and Antonia Calderon Bernal. Richard will be remembered as a man that had a passion for taking long trips on his motorcycle to go fishing. He loved his cold beer on a hot Texas day. His legacy will be remembered by the way he found his way into your heart and life through comedy, coffee, and a lifetime of friends. He loved his family and after the trials and tribulations he was challenged with, found his way back to Christ and left his mark in your memories.
He loved to take care of others but could be Texas stubborn. He leaves behind his wife Cathy Palacios, Sons Nicolas Bernal, Boyce Bernal, and Johnny Valenzuela, Stepsons Levi Palacios, and Steven Palacios. Siblings Eloisa Peralta, Bernard Bernal Jr, George Bernal, Loretta Terry, Irene Bernal Sargent, deceased Alex Calderson mother-in-law Mary Ellen Ramirez, 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
His legion of friends includes Lorenzo Garcia Jr, Dr. Kurt Killebrew, Mark Estrada, Mike Hardin, Richard Brotze, Calvin Timberlake, and so many more.
A special thank you to Mrs. Leo Welder, Elizabeth Welder, and Roger Welder for their ongoing love and support they have given throughout this time of grief.
Celebration of Life will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home 3304 Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, TX 77904 on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00AM.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
