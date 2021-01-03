RICHARD HOLMES HEARD
REFUGIO — Softly Call The Muster. Dr. Richard Holmes Heard, Sr., a member of the greatest generation, born November 25, 1926 in Fort Worth, TX to J.C. and Ann Heard left this world on December 30, 2020. He is reunited with his dearly departed wife of 71 years, Patricia and great-grandson, Hunter Reid Tipton. A part of the Texas A&M University Class of 1947, he was a member of Parsons Mounted Calvary, a unit in the Corps of Cadets. His graduation was delayed until 1949 due to World War II where he served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1953. He continued his service as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy during the end of the Korean War as a physician. He returned to Refugio, TX as a father, physician, and rancher until his “retirement” in 2001. He would humbly acknowledge that practicing medicine in the Refugio and Victoria communities permitted him the honor to deliver and care for innumerable friends throughout their lifetime. His family would all agree that Dada’s true legacy lies in the lessons taught to them while working on the ranch in the dog days of summer and in the surprising chill of an early fall. Personifying sweat equity and perseverance, he could summon the fortitude to surpass anyone’s effort regardless of his age or theirs to demonstrate that a job worth doing was worth doing well. No harder lessons on doing things the right way were taught via the rattling of teeth from shovels striking dirt which only a South Texas drought and heat wave can coax into a substance that would be known as concrete by any other name. Equally important, was the knowledge that not putting off until tomorrow what you can do today. Adhering to this core principle would be rewarded the next day by the presentation of a new list of opportunities as opposed to the new charges being added to any incomplete “experiences” from the previous day. He can rest assured that these life lessons were ingrained in all members of the Heard family and are fondly recounted as the next generation is introduced to this modus operandi. He is survived and celebrated by children: Dr. Richard (Eileen) Heard, Jr., Jeanne (Leanne) Beauxbeannes, and Joseph (Angela) Heard; grandchildren: Dr. Richard (Dr. Rachel) Heard, III, Jennifer (Bruce) Wickliffe, Blake Borgfeld, Cody Borgfeld, and Joey Heard; great-grandchildren: Richard Heard, IV, Mallory Wickliffe, Reagan Heard, Braden Wickliffe, and Peighton Wickliffe. Due to COVID, a small Rosary will be held at Moore Funeral Home and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of South Texas 605 E Locust Ave, Victoria, TX 77901 or Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church 1008 South Alamo Street, Refugio, TX 78377. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
