RICHARD KYLE KINCAID VICTORIA - Richard "Kyle" Kincaid, DNP FNP ENP, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 44 in Houston following a brief illness. Kyle was born May 5, 1975 in Victoria, TX to Richard L. Kincaid and Nancy L. Crozier Kincaid. He served as a Director for Schumacher Clinical Partners, leading Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants working in Emergency Departments. He touched the lives of countless individuals at Citizen's Emergency Department in his role as a Nurse Practitioner. Kyle also co-founded the American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners (AAENP), which he served as president in 2016-2017. Additionally, Dr. Kincaid held faculty appointment at the University of Texas-Health Science Center in Houston where he taught in the post-master's emergency/trauma nurse practitioner program for over a decade. Kyle had almost 23 years of experience in emergency medicine including prehospital/air medicine and trauma services where he served as Chief Flight Nurse in Victoria's inaugural Medivac program. He received both his Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, as well as his Master of Science in Nursing as an Emergency Nurse Practitioner (ENP). His strive and dedication to emergency medicine was recognized with the Nurse Practitioner of the Year award from South Texas Foundation for Nursing Excellence in 2010. Additionally, as part of a collaborative effort, he helped maintain his family ranch and cattle business. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Holly Schreiber Kincaid; daughter, Alexis Raye Kincaid; son, Bayliss Kane Kincaid; mother, Nancy Kincaid of Victoria; sister, Teresa (Chris) Stines of Victoria; brother, Layton (Ingrid) Kincaid of Kerrville; grandmother, Dorothy Kincaid of Thompsonville; mother-in-law, Judy Schreiber; sister-in-law, Heather (Paul) Mascorro of Victoria; brother-in-law, Jay (Tammy) Schreiber of Rapid City, SD; brother-in-law, James (Kendall) Schreiber of Edmond, OK. Kyle was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Kincaid; father-in-law, John Schreiber; grandparents, Milvern and Katherine Crozier and grandfather, Ray Kincaid. Pallbearers are his beloved friends; Davis Farquhar, Brian Walford, Brian Andel, Kevin Temple, John Trevino, Amanda Savage, Isaac Almeida and Karl Schlesak. Honorary pallbearers are; all the ICU staff and physicians of St. Luke's 7 South; all his previous and current colleagues, coworkers, staff and physicians of Citizen's Medical Center Emergency Department; his Schumacher Family and his Fit Strong United CrossFit Family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Spring Creek Place Even Center, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria, TX 77904, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 PM with Rev. Casey DuBose officiating. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Waelder, TX. Cemetery. A memorial scholarship fund has been established in Kyle's honor with The University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston. Contributions can be made in his memory here: https://giving.uth.edu/memorial Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
