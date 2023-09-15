Richard L. Garcia
BEEVILLE — Richard Lozano Garcia, 84, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, in his home in Beeville, Texas.
Richard was born September 13, 1938, in Beeville to Theodore Garcia, Sr. and Juanita (Lozano) Garcia. He was a 1958 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army, Richard retired from the Civil Service at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California after dedicating 30 years of hard work and commitment as a civil engineer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the local VFW.
Richard’s love for sports made him a loyal fan to his No. 1 team, the Beeville Trojans. He dedicated numerous hours as scorekeeper for the Trojans as well as the Coastal Bend College baseball and softball teams. He had a passion for traveling and bowling and was a member of a bowling league.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Juanita Garcia; and four brothers, Rey Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Arthur Garcia and Theodore Garcia Jr.
Survivors include his nephew, Gene T. Garcia; sister, Anne Modde; nephew, Al Coronado; nieces, Carol Epstein, Angela Kowalik and Janet Westlund; sister-in-law, Shirley Garcia; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo officiating.
Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
