Richard L. Goodman III
VICTORIA — Richard L. Goodman III, 71, of Victoria, Texas passed away February 8, 2022. His wife lost the love of her life, his children lost the most amazing father anyone could ever ask for and his grandchildren lost their “Granddaddy”. Rick was born in Victoria, Texas, and graduated from Texas A & I in Kingsville. His career in the oilfield took him all over the world from South America to Southeast Asia until eventually leading him back to his home on the Texas Gulf Coast. Throughout his time in the oilfield, he progressed from Mud Engineer to Consultant to Company Man and Business Owner. He loved spending time with his family, going out to the ranch, raising cattle, hunting and fishing.
Rick was preceded in death by both his parents Richard L. Goodman, Jr. and Dudley Dawn Mendenhall. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Linda Goodman; daughter, Jennifer Johnston and husband, Aaron; sons, Jordan Goodman, Corky Goodman, and Jake Goodman; grandchildren, Jacob Wayne Goodman, Kinsley Goodman, Isabella Goodman and Avery Johnston; brother, Joe Mendenhall; sister, Debbie Williams and her children, Trip Bellard and Cass Lynn along with many cousins, and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 18 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Funeral Services will be held February 19 at 2:00 PM at the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial following the services will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Please leave words of comfort and special memories at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Did you vote early on Monday?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.