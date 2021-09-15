Richard “LA” Gerrad Luna
SEADRIFT — Richard Gerrad Luna, 63 of Seadrift, lovingly known to most as “LA”, passed away suddenly, Saturday, September 4th, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Family and friends will gather for visitation Saturday, September 18th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
Richard was born August 31, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Celso, Jr. and Pearl Gonzales Luna. He achieved his Masters Degree from Univeristy of Houston-Victoria, he was always very proud of this accomplishment. LA worked as a pipefitter at Formosa Plastics for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. LA was an avid guitar player, self taught he could play anything he heard after one time of hearing it. He dearly loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. LA was a loyal member of the Mestizo Motorcycle Club, spending time with the other riders and club members was a favorite pass time for him. LA was also a very dedicated family man, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren any chance he could. LA will be deeply missed by many and will be cherished in the minds and hearts of all those he rode with and knew. LA was preceded in death by his parents, Celso and Pearl Luna.
LA is survived by his children, Levi Marek and Abbigayle Luna; his siblings, Michael Luna, Celso Luna, III, Judy Coats, Melinda Luna, Lorraine Luna Money, Joey Gonzales, and Paul Gonzales; the mother of his children, Patricia Strown; his beloved grandchildren, Braydon Marek and Phoenix Meitzen; his companion, Melanie Odell; and her children, David Odell, Samantha Tanton and her husband, Chris and Meghan Odell; and their children, Bryton Tanton, Brody Tanton, Jace Sprague and Elizabeth Sprague; along with numerous other loving family members, friends and club members.
Memorial donations in LA’s memory can be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77901 (361-573-4341) to assist the family with funeral and cremation expenses.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
