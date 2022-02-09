Richard Lawrence Boerm
YORKTOWN — Richard Lawrence Boerm Jr. passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born in Yorktown, Texas on June 23, 1933 to the late Richard Boerm Sr. and Alma Jaeger Boerm. Richard Boerm was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He married JoDell Casal on May 21st 1952 in Yorktown. He retired in 1995 after 30 years as a Sr. Measurement Technician for Valero Energy. He enjoyed deer and hog hunting, fishing trips to Rockport, and loved to cook. He spoiled his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with the best milkshakes in the world. He would often say his pride and joy was winning the Yorktown Western Days Triple Crown BBQ award with his sons in 1987. The Boerm Bunch BBQ team placed overall with the best BBQ Brisket, Chili, and Chicken. Richard Boerm was an active member of the Yorktown community. He served on the Yorktown School Board, coached Yorktown Little League Baseball games, officiated many high school sports and retired from the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department. He loved life and enjoyed taking his wife on vacation trips. Together they visited Branson Missouri, Hawaii, Alaska, Nashville, Mount Rushmore, Colorado and many more places. His favorite trips were to Las Vegas and the casinos at Kickapoo and Coushatta Louisiana.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two infant daughters Janice Marie, Sandra Jo, his son-in-law Kenneth DuBois and his sister Vela Mae Krueger.
Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years JoDell Casal Boerm, his sons Ricky Boerm and Clifton Boerm both of Yorktown and his daughter Cindy DuBois of San Marcos. His is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation 9:30-10:30 am Friday, February 11, 2022 with Funeral service beginning at 10:30 am at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Cory Boerm, Stephen Boerm, Christopher Boerm, Bradley Wieland, Bo Daniel and Brodie Daniel.
In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations made in memory to the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department and or Yorktown Baptist Church.
