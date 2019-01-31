RICHARD WARREN MUNDT VICTORIA - Our beloved Richard Warren Mundt, age 73, left to be home with our Lord on January 24, 2019 after a sudden illness. Born April 26, 1945 in Pasco, Washington to Gladys and Raymond Mundt, he was raised in Victoria, Texas after his father's Navy service ended. Although an only child, Richard cherished his high schoolfriends and their great memories. Highlights include welding at his dad's shop, building cars and a street racing club. Richard graduated from Victoria High School in 1963 and Sam Houston State University with a degree in business in 1967. That year he met his wife, Connie Anderson Mundt, at a stop light. Although barefootand wearing a t-shirt, it didn't hurt his chances that he was driving a 1963 Corvette that became hers after they were married. Together they had two children also raised in Victoria, Debbie and David. Last February, Richard and Connie celebrated their 51st weddinganniversary. They enjoyed their grandchildren and great grand-child, cheering for the Spurs and spoiling their two dogs. After working in accounting in Houston, Richard and his family returned to Victoria in 1974 to work in the family ranch and welding business -and care for his grandmothers, Hettie Mernitz Mundt and LydiaEckhardt Mahler. Always a positive thinker, Richard had many ventures throughout his life, but devoted most of his time to real estate investments and his company Maintenance Systems. Whether clients, workers or renters, he was a friend to all. Although he worked hard taking care of others, Richard had vast interests. Always wanting to gain knowledge, his passions included the Bible, history, muscle and antique cars, science, technology, spaceexploration, trivia, talk radio, Fox News, learning Spanish, his family heritage, and RC vehicles. His intellect was hard to match. Richard cherished maintaining his family ranch in Mission Valley, in the family since the mid-1800's. Another project bringing great pride, was their donation of his beloved great-grandparent's historichomestead in Cuero, Texas to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, now restored as the first English-German School (set to open summer 2019). Known for being generous and kind, throughout his life Richard truly embodied both the story of the Good Samaritan, Luke 10:30-37, which gives a clear picture of God's desire for us to help those in needwherever we find them, and I Peter 4:10-11 whichteaches that the gifts we have, we are given to share. Richard was a true friend to the down-trodden and would help anyone in any situation. Whether giving a home, co-signing a loan, buying a meal, teaching to weld or drive, helping with problems or listening,he took pure joy in helping family, friends and strangers. He had a profound love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, listening daily to evangelical messages. A private family service is being held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum English-German School at chisholmtrailmuseum.org (302North Esplanade, Cuero, TX 77954), Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org, or the charity of your choice.
(1) entry
You will live forever in my heart and on my mind. Someday, I will see you again.
-Lil Bee
