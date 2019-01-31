RICHARD WARREN MUNDT VICTORIA - Our beloved Richard Warren Mundt, age 73, left to be home with our Lord on January 24, 2019 after a sudden illness. Born April 26, 1945 in Pasco, Washington to Gladys and Raymond Mundt, he was raised in Victoria, Texas after his father's Navy service ended. Although an only child, Richard cherished his high schoolfriends and their great memories. Highlights include welding at his dad's shop, building cars and a street racing club. Richard graduated from Victoria High School in 1963 and Sam Houston State University with a degree in business in 1967. That year he met his wife, Connie Anderson Mundt, at a stop light. Although barefootand wearing a t-shirt, it didn't hurt his chances that he was driving a 1963 Corvette that became hers after they were married. Together they had two children also raised in Victoria, Debbie and David. Last February, Richard and Connie celebrated their 51st weddinganniversary. They enjoyed their grandchildren and great grand-child, cheering for the Spurs and spoiling their two dogs. After working in accounting in Houston, Richard and his family returned to Victoria in 1974 to work in the family ranch and welding business -and care for his grandmothers, Hettie Mernitz Mundt and LydiaEckhardt Mahler. Always a positive thinker, Richard had many ventures throughout his life, but devoted most of his time to real estate investments and his company Maintenance Systems. Whether clients, workers or renters, he was a friend to all. Although he worked hard taking care of others, Richard had vast interests. Always wanting to gain knowledge, his passions included the Bible, history, muscle and antique cars, science, technology, spaceexploration, trivia, talk radio, Fox News, learning Spanish, his family heritage, and RC vehicles. His intellect was hard to match. Richard cherished maintaining his family ranch in Mission Valley, in the family since the mid-1800's. Another project bringing great pride, was their donation of his beloved great-grandparent's historichomestead in Cuero, Texas to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, now restored as the first English-German School (set to open summer 2019). Known for being generous and kind, throughout his life Richard truly embodied both the story of the Good Samaritan, Luke 10:30-37, which gives a clear picture of God's desire for us to help those in needwherever we find them, and I Peter 4:10-11 whichteaches that the gifts we have, we are given to share. Richard was a true friend to the down-trodden and would help anyone in any situation. Whether giving a home, co-signing a loan, buying a meal, teaching to weld or drive, helping with problems or listening,he took pure joy in helping family, friends and strangers. He had a profound love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, listening daily to evangelical messages. A private family service is being held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum English-German School at chisholmtrailmuseum.org (302North Esplanade, Cuero, TX 77954), Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org, or the charity of your choice.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(1) entry

SamirSliman
Samir Sliman

You will live forever in my heart and on my mind. Someday, I will see you again.

-Lil Bee

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.