Richard Novakovich
INEZ — Richard Novakovich, 65, passed away on October 13, 2021. He was born September 14, 1956 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to John and Mildred Mrkva Novakovich.
Richard worked as a service technician at CSI Compressors. He loved spending time with family and friends. Richard also enjoyed gardening and improving things around him.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Mellissa Novakovich of Southern Pines, North Carolina; sisters, Annie Novakovich, Debbie Novakovich and Diane Parker, all of Pennsylvania; brother, John Novakovich of Colorado; and grandchildren, Abel and Asa Canon. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joann Novakovich.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Novakovich family.

