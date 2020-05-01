RICHARD ALLEN PILCIK EDNA - Richard passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020., at the age of 61. There was a Family Graveside Service on Thursday, April 30th in Hungerford, with Pastor Andy Schroer officiating. Richard will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Services by Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957 361-782-2152.

