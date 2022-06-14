Richard Rendon
PORT LAVACA — Richard Rendon, age 61 of Port Lavaca passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born December 19, 1960, in Port Lavaca to the late Frank Rendon and Lena Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bonuz Rednon of Port Lavaca; daughters, Renae Rendon or Port Lavaca, Krystal Renee Lopez (Jordan) of Port Lavaca, and Alyssa Lee Lopez (Julian) of Victoria; sons, Mathew Ross Rendon (Lorilee) of Port Lavaca, and Johnny B. Rendon of Port Lavaca.; sister, Rose Pattillo (Earl) or Port Lavaca; brother, Johnny Galvan (Janie) of Texas City.
He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, with one on the way and 1 great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lillie Searcy and brothers, Jerry and Bobby Rendon.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home at 5pm with a Prayer Service at 6pm. Visitation will continue at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home at 9am with a Chapel Service to begin at 10am. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frank Bonuz III, Bryan Pattillo, Frank Rendon, Daeton Rendon, Robert Rendon, and Joseph Bonuz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ayden Serena, Kalub Serena, Markus Lopez, Aubree Serena, Nolan Rendon, Braulio Hernandez, and Elena Rose Hernandez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca, 361-582-2300.

