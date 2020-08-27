Richard “Rick” Glenn Cornejo, Sr.
EDNA — Richard “Rick” Glenn Cornejo, Sr. was born March 17, 1951 in Ganado, TX to Valentino John Cornejo and Maida Ruth Jones Stolley. He departed this life on August 6, 2020 at Citizens Hospital in Victoria, TX due to cancer and other complications.
Richard grew up in Lolita, TX and graduated from Industrial High School in 1969. After school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served until 1974. After his military service, he worked in the oilfield for many years. He is most remembered as the owner of the Lariat in Edna, TX, where many people still talk about it being the best place to get a steak in Jackson County. He spent his last years working as the owner/operator of C&C Hotshot until he retired. Richard was married to his beloved wife Cathy Susan Nemec Cornejo on August 8, 1970. Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Cathy Cornejo, his three sons and daughter-in-law, Richard, Jr. and Casi Cornejo, Brian and Delana Cornejo, and John and Stacy Cornejo; as well as his eight grandchildren Taylor, Kristen, Belle, Blake, Sean, Shelby, Blaine and Payson; and his great-grandson Tobias. His siblings John and wife Joyce Cornejo, and Larry and wife Debbie Cornejo and sister Connie and husband Don Baker. His step-mother Louise Cornejo, step brothers Troyce and wife Kathy Emerson, Gaylon and wife Wanda Emerson, step-sisters Cathy and husband Bob Nalley and Rhonda Emerson. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, and his step-dad Fred Stolley.
Richard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was someone that was always there to help those who needed him and rarely asked for anything in return. Richard enjoyed traveling with his family and always jumped at the chance to go fishing. Richard was also a devoted faithful Christian who had grown to love and cherish God with his whole heart and soul. Richard will be dearly missed by many, but his loved ones may take solace knowing his is finally at peace resting in the presence of the Lord our God. Richard will be laid to rest at Red Bluff Cemetery on August 29th at 10:00 am with Father Michael Petering officiating. The pallbearers will be Blake Cornejo, Sean Cornejo, Shelby Denney, Blaine Cornejo, Nick Helgerson, and Matthew Soderberg. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
