Richard Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Another beautiful Angel has gained his wings. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother Richard Rodriguez passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on January 11, 1956 to the late Trinidad Rodriguez Sr. and Nancy Rodriguez. Richard worked for ICS for 10 years as a Certified Pipefitter. He retired from Hercules Offshore where he worked for 20 years. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and amazing brother. He was also a devoted Catholic at the St. Mary’s Star of Sea Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas. Richard Rodriguez is survived by his wife Diana Rodriguez of 43 years, his only daughter Rachel and husband Charles Rastetter, grandchildren Richard and Breanna Rastetter. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Trinidad Rodriguez Jr. (Lili) Jose Herrera (Linda), Mary Howard (Mike), David Rodriguez, (Barbara) RoseMary (Edward) Olivares, Valentine (Jennifer) Rodriguez, Diana (Luis) Saucedo, Terri Rodriguez (Michael) and Elizabeth Opperud (Paul). Richard is preceded in death by his parents Trinidad & Nancy Rodriguez Sr.; his sister, Patricia Ann Sheffler; niece, Trisha Lynn Rodriguez. Pallbearers will be Edward Hector Olivares, Louis Saucedo, Valentine Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Robert Flores Jr., David Troeger. Honorary are Richard Rastetter, David Rodriguez Sr. Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 for Family with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 with Mass starting at 9 p.m. with the burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, in Victoria, Texas.
