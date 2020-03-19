RICHARD H. SHAFFER VICTORIA - Richard H. Shaffer, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Victoria. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Herbert Wendel Shaffer and Virginia R. Wise Shaffer-Stiles on May 4, 1940. He worked as a meat cutter for Freshmart and as a service tech for DEM Professional Medical Hospice. He also served in the United States Navy. Richard is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne R. Shaffer, daughters; Sharry (David) Misorski, Roseann (Ricky) Wilson, Barbara (Ron) White, and Mary Lu (Patrick) McCormack; sons, Mark (Carolyn) Shaffer, Richard H. (Karen) Shaffer, Jr., Robert (Adaline) White, and Joseph (Lidia) White. He also leaves behind a sister, Phyllis Hetrick; brothers, Bob Shaffer and Don (Carol) Shaffer, as well as 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, all who will cherish his memory. Richard was a Victoria Council 1329 Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Knight, a member of the AACA car club, and a member of the Victoria A's club. He enjoyed restoring old cars, playing dominoes, golfing, spending time with his family, and was devoted to his faith. A come and go visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1-2 p.m., at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, followed by Military Honors at 2 p.m., outside at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, where all are welcome. Private Celebration of Life will follow at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.

