Shelton, Richard

RICHARD DALE SHELTON VICTORIA - Richard Dale Shelton, age 57, was found in his home on June 19, 2020, after no one seeing him for 15-17 days, for the best our knowledge, or phone records, and other things. Richard loved to fish, and his dog Jack. He also was a house painter, and loved his work. He belonged to the Victory Christian Life Center. For those who would like to pay their respects there will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. As far as fundraiser that some have been asking about, to help with anything, you may contact his sister: Rebecca Denning at (361) 661-1271 or his niece Deloris (Dee) Denning at (361) 453-9607 Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.

