RICHARD D. STASTNY VICTORIA - Richard D. "Beak" Stastny passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 64. Visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Private burial will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

