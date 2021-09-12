Richard Tompkins
Richard Tompkins
BANDERA — Richard T. Tompkins of Bandera, TX, peacefully passed away on August 31, 2021.
A retired cowboy, consultant, and Human Resources Manager, he was born on April 28, 1941 in Nacogdoches, TX, to Reuel and Lurlyne Tompkins. His Episcopal faith led him through life and he also attended the Catholic Church of Bandera, often comparing the sermons of both over breakfast at OST.
Survivors: sons, R. Travis Tompkins (Leda), Chad A. Tompkins (Cathy); daughter, Ivy Lyn Tompkins; granddaughters, Kayla Tompkins, Elise Tompkins, Morgan Tompkins, Grace Tompkins; sister, Susan Ohlendorf (Tommy); brother, Christopher Tompkins; nieces, Wendy Greinke (Greg), Erin Davis (Bobby); nephews, Shawn Adams (Margaret), Keith Tompkins (Angela), Steve Tompkins (Debbi); also, Debbie Ericson (Joe), W. Scott Lewis (Kim).
Preceded in death by: Rebecca A. Tompkins and Paula Tompkins, parents Reuel and Lurlyne Tompkins
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, TX (8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/) or Former Texas Rangers Foundation (http://trhc.org/giving.html).

