Richard Vivero
VICTORIA — Robert Vivero, age 76, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord June 26, 2023. He was born in Brazos County, Texas to the late Enrique Vivero Sr. and Domitila Montez.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation and Rosary scheduled at 8:00AM with Funeral Mass proceeding beginning at 9:00AM on Saturday, July 1, 2023. All services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows 208 W. River Street Victoria, Texas.
Robert is survived by his loving sons, Robert Vivero Jr., his wife Beatrice R. Vivero and youngest son Randy Vivero; grandchildren, Andrew Vivero, Ileana Vivero and husband Kevin Nguyen; great grandchild, Ariana Castaneda and many other family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Josephine Arredondo Vivero; his parents; his brother Enrique Vivero Jr. and sister Anita Vazquez.
Robert was a faithful man of God and attended Our Lady of Sorrows. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Robert was a simple man. After retiring from being a truck driver of 25 years, he would then spend his time faithfully watching sports and keeping up with stats by reading the newspaper. His favorite sports teams were the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. Robert also had a passion for gambling. He loved driving to Louisiana to try his luck in the casinos. He also cherished every memory he made with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Robert is going to be missed greatly by all.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

