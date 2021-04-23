Ricky Garibay, Sr.
CUERO — Ricky Garibay, Sr., 49, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born May 25, 1971 in Cuero to the late Bisente and Estella Gonzales Garibay. He was a journeyman electrician. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his son, Ricky Garibay, Jr. of Cuero; sister, Bernidine Navarro of Port Lavaca and brother, Vincent Garibay, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, 2 pm at The Good Shepherd Church. Funeral services will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Adolph Cortinas officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Robert Hernandez, Jessie Hernandez, Danny Ortiz, Simon Navarro, Brandon Trevino and Joseph Garibay. Donations may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (8)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (5)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
Online Poll
Does Victoria need more sidewalks?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.