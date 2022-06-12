Ricky Neal Boerm
YORKTOWN — Ricky Neal Boerm passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was born in Cuero, Texas on October 28, 1952 to Richard Boerm Jr. and JoDell Casal Boerm. Ricky was a lifelong resident of Yorktown, TX. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1971 and was a winning left handed baseball pitcher for the Yorktown Wildcats. Ricky enlisted in the US Navy in 1971 and served in the Vietnam War on the USS Saratoga and USS Nashville until 1975.
He started a family and became an active member of the Yorktown community serving on the City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Little League Board, as the Lions Club President and Vice President, and retired from the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department. His passion was sports and he gave back to the community by officiating and coaching many high school and little league sports. Ricky was a key member of the 1989 Yorktown Task Force that organized bringing the first Volunteer Ambulance service to the City of Yorktown. He loved fishing, golfing, BBQ competitions, and always saved money by cutting coupons out of the Sunday newspaper. He attended Bee County Junior College, opened a TV business for 5 years, worked as a technician for Coastal Flow Measurement, and retired from TDCJ as a correctional officer. He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather.
Ricky is preceded in death by his father Richard Boerm Jr, two infant sisters Janice Marie Boerm, Sandra Jo Boerm, and his brother-in-law Kenneth DuBois.
Ricky is survived by his mother JoDell Casal Boerm, his loving companion Esperanza Gonzales, his children Cory (Christy) Boerm, Stephen Boerm, and Samantha (Bo) Daniel. He additionally is survived by 6 grandchildren, Emma Boerm, Alexa Boerm, Brodie Daniel, Mayson Boerm, Hudson Boerm, and Tristalynn Boerm, sister; Cindy Dubois and brother; Clifton Boerm.
Visitation will be 9 am-10 am Monday June 13, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home with funeral service at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. Chris Romans will officiate the service.
Pallbearers are Cory Boerm, Stephen Boerm, Bo Daniel, Brodie Daniel, and Christopher Boerm
In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations made in memory to the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department and/or Yorktown Little League Association.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Automatic assault rifles should be banned (13)
- Letter: Placing some reasonable restrictions on guns does no damage to the Constitution (4)
- Gridlock (3)
- Letter: Too many biased guest columnists (2)
- Arrested Goliad coach: What we know and don't know (2)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Founder never meant for settlement to be named 'Victoria' (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal (1)
- Dave Sather: The behavioral apocalypse (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
- County to decide which advertising firm will help Victoria Regional Airport (1)
- Letter: Does human life really matter to politicians? (1)
- Beverly Jo Glass (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.