RICKY PIERCE STAFFORD SEADRIFT - Ricky Pierce Stafford of Seadrift, Texas passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family following a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS - Lou Gehrig's disease). The family invites you to attend a visitation scheduled for at Grace Funeral Home, 1604 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 from 6:00PM and 8:00PM. In honor of Ricky, the family encourages you to wear Notre Dame jerseys, Notre Dame colors - navy, green and gold, or any sports apparel. To accommodate Ricky's friends and family during this time of social restrictions, Calhoun County ISD has graciously accommodated the Stafford family with the use of Calhoun Sandcrab Baseball Field. The family invites friends and family attend the funeral services on Monday May 4th at 10:00 am at Calhoun High School Baseball Field, 201 Sandcrab Blvd, Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at the Seadrift Cemetery located in Seadrift, TX. Serving as pallbearers are Austin Ripple, Justin Ripple, Steven Tschatchula, Christian Litsey, Ron Holsey, and Bobby Key. Honorary pallbearers are all Calhoun County Pct #4 employees, all TX DOT employees, and the many young people that he has coached over the years. Ricky was born February 10, 1965 in Sugarland, Texas to Franklin and Peggy Stafford. He graduated from Calhoun High School. Ricky married his love, Kim Maddux, on July 2nd of 1994. Ricky was an avid fan of all sports, but Notre Dame was the team he yelled for loudest and proudest. As a sports enthusiast, Ricky shared his love for baseball and basketball with many young athletes as he coached their league teams. He also fulfilled a dream when he earned employment at Faith Academy as the Head Girls' Basketball coach, taking them into the deep rounds of the play-offs for the first time in school history. Ricky's long-term employment of twenty-seven years was within the Texas Department of Transportation and Calhoun County Precinct # 4. Ricky is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim; his parents, Franklin and Peggy Stafford; sons, McCullen and his wife, Jasmine and McCade; daughter, McCall; sisters, Lori Thomas and Becky Ripple and her husband, Tim; along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, an account had been set up at plumfund.com to assist the family with funeral and medical expenses. https://www.plumfund.com/memorial-fund/ricky-stafford Donations may also be made at Grace Funeral Chapel. Donations in memory of Ricky can also be made to Calhoun County Little League. Words of comfort and peace may be shared with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
