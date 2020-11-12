Rigoberto Marco Vera
VICTORIA — Preceded in death by parents Mr. and Mrs. Rev. Diego Vera, Brothers to Ezekiel and Nick Vera, Beloved Husband to Joaquina Vera, Father to Elizabeth, Debbie, David, George, Daniel, and Ruben Vera, Grand Father, Great Grand Father, and Friend to many, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born on April 15, 1938 in Boiling, Texas, Robert was a special man who had great wisdom, strong faith with confession, and God given grace patience with beautiful peace. Robert owned his own self contracting business, attended Faith Family Church regularly, and loved to spend time with all of his family. He left a great legacy in this world and his family will forever remember him for it.
We would also want to thank Hospice of South Texas for their admirable care.
