RITA APPLING HUDSON NEW BRAUNFELS - Rita Appling Hudson passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She lived in New Braunfels Texas for many years and then transferred to Cedar Ridge Cedar Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit in Cedar Park, Texas in 2019. A full obituary for Rita is located on the websites of Zoeller Funeral Home of New Braunfels and Wheeler Funeral Home of El Campo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.