Rita Kenna

She was born March 4, 1936 in Yoakum to E.L. ‘Manning’ Hranitzky and Lucy Berkovsky Hranitzky.
Rita graduated Yoakum High School and obtained her Bachelor Degree from Texas Women’s University in Denton. She married Charles J. Larue while living in Dallas and then moved to Lago Vista, Texas to raise their four daughters, Elizabeth, Patricia, Judith and Marguerite. Rita later moved her daughters to Austin where she met and married her lifelong partner, Joseph ‘Bert’ Kenna.
Rita and Bert were married thirty-nine years and enjoyed many trips together including visiting Ireland, Canada, and Curacao. After careers in education and health care, Rita and Bert retired to Yoakum where she was active with various community and church women’s groups.
Rita is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Larue, Patricia Dickinson, Judith Larue and Marguerite Buster, along with her brother, E. Burnell Hranitzky and four grandchildren.
Rita was preceded in death by: husband, Bert, parents and brother, Dennis Rogers Hranitzky.
Funeral Mass Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home. Burial Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the scholarship fund with the Rotary Club of Yoakum, 1026 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum, Texas 77995.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
