Rita M. (Hybner) Janak
SHINER — Rita M. (Hybner) Janak, 88, of Shiner, she left this earthly life and went to her eternal home on April 15, 2021. She was born on July 27, 1932, to the late Leo & Josephine Kurtz Hybner, in Shiner. She was one of nine children. She graduated from St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner.
On June 26, 1951, she married the love of her life Leo G. Janak of Wied, TX. To this union two sons were born - Gerard and Patrick. She is the proud grandparent of six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
After their marriage, Leo & Rita started their own business - Janak Nursery - at Wied. They worked and toiled in the nursery industry and established a well-known business that served the surrounding counties.
After Leo’s death in 2005, Rita continued with the nursery business. Plants were her life and passion, because she was in the nursery business for over seventy years. She enjoyed these God’s gifts on earth till the day she became ill and went to the hospital.
Rita was also a music lover. She was instrumental in building the Janak Music Center at the Shiner Catholic School. She was approached by many a child, because she was the leader of the Shiner Hobo Band, and was known to give a “mini” plunger to any child that wanted one. Her eyes lit up, and she received as much joy from it as the child did.
Rita always welcomed everyone with open arms and never met a stranger. She encouraged everyone to learn the Czech language. She loved traveling, especially back to the Czech Republic, and finding her roots. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and was always ready to tell anyone a story about “the old country”.
Rita was a member of; Shiner VFW Auxiliary, Shiner Catholic Daughters of Americas, Sweet Home American Legion Auxiliary, 621st Mess Kit Club and the local KJT society.
Rita is survived by: two sons, Gerard Janak and Patrick (Dolores) Janak; six grandchildren, Monica (Travis) Haug, Rachel (Brandon) Caka, Adam (Brooke) Janak, Meghan Janak, Chad Janak and Sara (Thomas) Berger; and ten great grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah & Haylee Haug, Kaden & Kourtney Caka, Gage, Quinn & Colt Janak, and Liam & Lily Berger.
Rita was preceded in death by: husband Leo G.; parents Leo & Josephine Hybner; six brothers, Bennie Hybner, Theodore Hybner, Monsignor Joseph Hybner, Johnny Hybner, and infants Alois & George Hybner; two sisters, Agnes Pustka and Bernadette Valis; and daughter-in-law Karen (Fojt) Janak.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 11 am, Monday, April 19, 2021, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church of Shiner. Visitation: 1 pm, Sunday, at Kubena Funeral Home; with Rosary starting at 6 pm (visitation starts at 5 pm), at St. Mary Catholic Church. Pallbearers: Mark Hybner, Michael Hybner, Greg Hybner, Leo Pustka, Daniel Janak and Peter Janak. Officiant: Rev. Bryan Heyer. Memorials: Janak Music Center (Shiner Catholic School, 424 South Saint Ludmila Street, Shiner, TX 77984) or Donor’s Choice. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
