RITA MCPHILLIPS DOWD
PORT LAVACA — Our beloved mother, Rita McPhillips Dowd, passed away on April 25, 2021 after a brief illness. Rita was born on June 4, 1934 in Manchester, England and came to Texas in 1954 as a GI bride. She raised her family in Port Lavaca before moving to Victoria briefly and then New Braunfels to fulfill her career as a geriatric social worker.
Rita was a loving mother to Michael Dowd, Catherine Gleinser (David), Timothy Dowd (Susan), Nancy Dowd, Bridget McPhillips, Andrew Dowd, Samuel Dowd (Annie), and Sean Dowd (Suzanne). She had 17 grandchildren, was Nana to 11 great grandchildren and had four great great grandchildren.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary McPhillips, sisters Winifred Doyle and Catherine Jones, brother Peter McPhillips, and her sons Michael, Timothy, and Andrew.
Rita was active in her profession. She worked for many years at Champ Traylor Memorial Hospital and Trinity Shores Nursing Home in Port Lavaca and Eden Home in New Braunfels. She participated in Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society, the VFW Auxiliary, and was a volunteer with many community organizations.
Rita was known for her grace and smile. She was loving and kind, warm and generous, and funny to the very end. She was a wonderful mother and friend and will be forever missed.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 2:00 PM on June 4, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Internment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
We would like to thank Hope Hospice, New Braunfels, for their loving care. If you would like to honor Rita’s memory with a donation, please consider Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (10)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
- Political cartoon for April 23 (2)
- Letter: What you disqualify yourself for, actually qualifies you for mayor (2)
- Letter: Riverside Park duck pond is an eyesore (2)
(1) entry
Prayers for rhe Dowd Family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.